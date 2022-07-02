Warrick County 4-H Releases 2022 Fair Schedule

My daughter is really into horses. Like, REALLY into horses. She loves riding so much, we made the decision to lease a little mare in Elberfeld. I say "lease" and people have no idea what I mean. The owner maintains ownership of the horse, but you can come and ride when you want. The stable she stays at takes care of feeding, watering, stall cleaning, and turnout. And, you get to take her to the fair!

She joined a club in Warrick Co. this year and we've had a blast so far. 4-H Summer Camp was a big highlight. This will be her first fair and I don't know who is more excited - me or her. It will be my first fair too! I've been to other fairs but never Warrick Co.

So, a week ago when I got the schedule, I was shocked at how much there is to do. I was thinking - rides and tractor pulls but there's a fashion show, a magician, motocross, and more!

July 18-23, 2022

General Information

Contact: Office 812-897-6101 or email warrickces@purdue.edu

General Admission: $3 per person (6 & Under FREE) Week Pass $15 4-H Members with Membership Card: FREE

$3 per person (6 & Under FREE)

Arena Admission : Adults: $7 Ages 7-12: $3 (6 & Under FREE) Week Pass $35 4-Hers & Homemakers with Membership Card: $3

: Adults: $7 Ages 7-12: $3 (6 & Under FREE)

4H Exhibits: Open from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. Monday 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday

Homemaker Exhibits: Open from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Monday Noon to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday – Friday 2022 Homemaker and Open Class Fair_Exhibit_Rules

Open from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Monday Noon to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday – Friday Booth Rental: Contact Dwayne Schmitt at 812-305-3902

Contact Dwayne Schmitt at Ride Info: Brady Amusements Open Daily: 5 to 10 pm – Rides do not run during inclement weather. Pricing: Nightly armbands are $22 (unlimited rides) or ride tickets are $2 / piece.





2022 Daily Event Schedule:

Friday: July 15

7:00 p.m. 4-H Fashion Show – Public/Private in Alcoa Building

Saturday: July 16

8:00 a.m. 4-H Livestock & Exhibit Building set-up

9:00 a.m. 4-H Consumer Clothing Judging in Homemaker Building

5:30 p.m. LittleMissMrContest in Alcoa Building- Admission $2

7:00 p.m. Warrick County Queen Contest in Alcoa Building- Admission $2

Sunday: July 17

2:00-3:50 p.m. Pick-up Project Barcode Tags and Projects in Alcoa Building

Enter 4 H projects in Exhibit Building and Alcoa Building (community judging)

2:00 3:00 p.m. Check-in for last names A-L. Small Animal Check-in in Alcoa Building.

3:00-4:00 p.m. Check-in for last names M-Z. Small Animal Check-in in Alcoa Building.

2:00-4:00 p.m. 4-H WHITE ACHIEVEMENT CARDS DUE IN THE 4-H FAIR OFFICE

2:00-4:00 p.m. OVERNIGHT-STAY FORMS DUE IN THE 4-H FAIR OFFICE

4:00-4:45 p.m. Weigh in for Tug-of-War Competition – 4-H Fun Night

5:00 p.m. 4-H Fun Night Competition in Arena (Mini & 4-H)

5:00-9:00 p.m. Outdoor Commercial Booth Setup



NOTE: Rides, Booths & Exhibits do not open until Monday

Monday: July 18

7:00-11:00 a.m. Enter ALL 4 H Livestock

8:00-Noon Indoor Commercial Booth Set-Up in Exhibit Building

8:30-11:00 a.m. Enter Extension Homemaker/Open Class Exhibits

12:00 noon Judging of Homemaker & Open Class begins

12:00-4:00 p.m. Outdoor Commercial Booth Setup

4:00 p.m. 4-H Poultry Show in Livestock Arena

4:00 p.m. Gates Open- Admission $3

4:30 p.m. Motocross Practice (Pit Opens @ 3:00 pm)

5:00-7:00 p.m. 4-H Project Interact in front of Exhibit Building

6:00 p.m. Motocross– Admission $7 adults Jason Stills – (812) 470 1351

7:00 p.m. Circle of Five at the Free Stage

Tuesday: July 19

8:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Halter & Performance Classes in Horse Arena

11:00 a.m. Mother Nature Minions w/ Soil & Water

11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. 4-H Judging Competition

1:00 p.m. Afternoon Games

4:00 p.m. Gates Open- Admission $3

4:00-6:00 p.m. MudVolleyball and MudDodgeBall Registration @ East Arena Gate (by Tree) MudDodgeballVolleyballWaiver REQUIRED

5:45 p.m. 4-H Tenure Award / Ag Hall of Fame Pres. in Livestock Arena Presented by Warrick Co Farm Bureau Inc.

6:00 p.m. 4 H Swine Show in Livestock Arena

6:00 & 7:00 p.m. Mud Volleyball and Mud Dodgeball- Admission $7

7:00 p.m. Magician John Louis at the Free Stage

Wednesday: July 20

8:30-10:30 a.m. 4-H Robotics Demonstration in Alcoa Building

10:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Contesting Classes in Horse Arena

10:00 a.m. 4-H Dairy Show in Livestock Arena

11:00 a.m. 4-H Cat Show in Alcoa Building

11:00 a.m. Mother Nature Minions w/ Soil & Water

1:00 p.m. Afternoon Games

2:00 p.m. 4-H Model Rocketry and Airplane Launch in Arena

4:00 p.m. Gates Open- Admission $3

4:00 p.m. Rabbit Judging (Caged) in Rabbit Barn (FB Shelter)

5:30-7:00 p.m. Community Builders Craft Night in Exhibit Building – free

6:00 p.m. 4-H Beef Show in Livestock Arena

7:00 p.m. Combine Demo Derby – Arena – Admission $7

7:00 p.m. Karaoke Charlie at the Free Stage

Thursday: July 21

7:00 a.m. 4-H Kickball Tournament

11:00 a.m. Mother Nature Minions w/ Soil & Water

11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. 4-H Judging Competition

12:00 p.m. 4-H Dairy Goat / Exotic Goat Show in Livestock Arena and 4-H Goat (All Goats) Showmanship

1:00 p.m. Afternoon Games

3:00 p.m. 4-H Meat Goat Show in Livestock Arena

4:00 p.m. Gates Open- Admission $3

6:00 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Show in Farm Bureau Shelter

6:00 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show in Livestock Arena

6:00 p.m. Garden TractorPull

7:00 p.m TractorPull– Arena – Admission $7

7:00 p.m. PoDunk Willies at the Free Stage

Friday: July 22

9:00 a.m. 4 H Dog Show in Alcoa Building

1:00 p.m. Afternoon Games

2:00p.m. 4-H Livestock Sale in Livestock Arena

4:00 p.m. Gates Open-Admission $3

4:30 p.m. 4-H Recognition of Champions in Alcoa Building – FREE

6:00 p.m. 4-H Livestock Supreme Showmanship in Livestock Arena

6:00 p.m. Mowers Demo Derby – Outsiders Derby in Arena- Admissions $7

7:00 p.m. Demo Derby_2022– Outsiders Derby in Arena- Admissions $7, with Power Wheels (kids class) Registration at 3:00 pm in the Pits

7:00 p.m. Crash and Bloom at the Free Stage

4-H Livestock Checkout (9:30 or 30 minutes after arena event concludes whichever is first)

Saturday: July 23

6:00–10:00 a.m. Check out 4-H Livestock including horse, poultry/rabbits

9:30-10:30 a.m. Check-out Extension Homemaker/Open Class exhibits

Noon: Fair Gates Open: Admission $3

1:30-3:45 p.m. TuffTruck Challenge Registration in Arena Pit

2:00-9:00 p.m. Warrick Wows Vendor Fair in Cattle Barn

4:30 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull Registration in Livestock Arena

5:00 p.m.TuffTruck Challenge in Arena- Admissions $6

5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Invitational Gospel Sing in the Alcoa Building, Hosted by Sue & Friends

Sunday: July 24

1:00-2:30 p.m. Check out 4-H projects

2:30 p.m. Final Teardown/Clean-up

