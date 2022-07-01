July is the month that a lot of new laws go into effect, and it's important to keep up with the changes. One of the major new laws in Indiana deals with the right to carry guns.

I'm going to guess that our local police officers and 911 operators will be extra busy this Fourth of July weekend with this new law going into effect. The calls into dispatch centers about fireworks combined with what sounds like gunshots (Sometimes it is difficult to determine the difference) are sure to keep all of our first responders on their toes.

What is the New Gun Law in Indiana

Basically, it is now legal to carry a handgun in the state of Indiana without obtaining a permit. Now, there are some exceptions to this new law that are very important to keep in mind.

Are there restrictions on where I can carry a firearm?

A: Yes, there are some restrictions. As a responsible gun owner, be sure to take note of these restricted areas. Indiana law prohibits the carrying of a firearm in schools, secure areas of airports, commercial or chartered aircrafts, casinos, the Indiana Government Center, the State Fairgrounds (unless the gun is for sale or trade at a fairgrounds event) and penal institutions, among other locations. Be aware – federal law prohibits firearms in certain locations, including all “federal facilities” and in “school zones” (including within 1,000 feet of school property), subject to certain exceptions.

Q: Can a private business prohibit me from carrying a firearm?

A: Private businesses and property owners may restrict you from carrying a weapon on their property. Be mindful of signage when entering a private business. While it is generally not against the law to ignore a “no firearms” sign at a private business, you may commit criminal trespass for entering a business after you have been denied entry or have been asked to leave.

