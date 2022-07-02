Southern Indiana Women Make Appearance in New Kids On The Block Mixtape Tour 2022 Trailer

I am a child of the 1980s and 1990s, so you had better believe that I am a tried and true New Kids On The Block fan for life. I'm pretty sure that all of my middle school friends are still Blockheads too. Recently, several of them had the opportunity to not only see NKOTB in concert but they are featured in their Mixtape Tour 2022 trailer!

You Got It (The Right Stuff)

Let me introduce you to my middle school friends who are now prominently featured in a video with New Kids on the Block. On the far left and the far right are Lisa and Emily Julian (Twins) Suzy Ernst is in the 90's cassette shirt, Janelle and Hope are in there somewhere, too. We all grew up in Princeton, Indiana, and now most of us have moved around, but we are all still in Indiana.

Just in case your kids have no idea what the big deal is with NKOTB

Here is the official Facebook post on the New Kids on the Block page:

The #NKOTBMixtapeTour has hit the road and we want to see YOU there!! Watch this sneak peek and share the full video! These shows have been unforgettable so far and the fun has only just begun! You DO NOT wanna miss it To everyone who has come out so far, we love you! Thanks to our friends Rick Astley, Salt N Pepa, and En Vogue for making this tour so special. #AreYouIn

Let's watch it again 'Step by Step'

