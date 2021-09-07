The Cast of “Tiger King” Bringing Live Show To Owensboro

If you still can't get enough of the madness that is "Tiger King", a live tour featuring four people from the show is hitting the road.

It's been well over a year since the Netflix "Tiger King" documentary hit the streaming service. It was such an entertaining show that it almost made us forget about COVID-19 for a bit, while at the same time make us all unite and despise Carole Baskin as much as we despised the virus. Joe Exotic and his crazy cast of characters from the documentary have become household names since the show aired. Now, some of those people from "Tiger King" are taking their stories on the road in a new live show called “Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King.”

“Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King” features John Reinke, Joshua Dial, Saff, and Barbara Fisher share their stories about the crazy world that is "Tiger King". many of these stories are ones that we didn't see in the docuseries, so we're likely to learn a thing or two. According to the show's website, here's what you can expect from this live show:

The show features a 60 to 70-minute, moderated discussion that will include never before seen videos, photos, and no holds barred stories. Then the cast interacts directly with the audience by participating in a question and answer session for 20-30 minutes.

They recently announced that the show will be making a stop in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday, February 12th, 2022 from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the RiverPark Center. Tickets for this unpredictable show start at $19.99 and can be purchased by clicking here.

You can find out more about “Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King” by visiting the show's website here.

