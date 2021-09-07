Walk to End Alzheimer’s Is September 18th – Why It’s So Important

Almost four years ago, my dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Since that moment, I have tried to learn all I can about this devastating illness, worked to spread awareness, and advocate for research for a cure.

Right after his diagnosis, I began searching for resources to share with the rest of our family so that we could better understand what was happening and what to expect to happen to Dad in the future. The first resource I came across was invaluable. The Alzheimer's Association is a website that is full of information we needed to understand what we dealing with. The website gave us the tools we needed to not only be a caretaker for my dad but to be an advocate too. With the help of the Alzheimers Association, we were ready to fight.

One of the ways YOU can help in the fight against Alzheimer's is to participate in the Evansville Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 18th.

The Evansville Walk to End Alzheimer’s is put on by the Alzheimers Association.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease! When you participate in Walk, your fundraising dollars fuel our mission, and your participation in the event helps to change the level of Alzheimer’s awareness in your community. The Alzheimer’s Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help participants reach their fundraising goal. While there is no fee to register, we encourage participants to fundraise in order to contribute to the cause and raise awareness.

Alzheimer's affects so many people and will change a family forever. I encourage you to be a part of this amazing walk.

Alzheimer's is a devastating disease that affects the entire family. My dad and his sister are in different stages of the disease.

Brandi Keller with the Alzheimer's Association stopped by the studio Wednesday morning to tell us more about how you can participate in this year's event. Listen to her interview in its entirely through the player below.

Take a look at a video I found where an Alzheimer's patient answers questions about her illness. Kids are asking the questions.



Register for the Evansville Walk to End Alzheimer's, Sept, 18th, today!

