9 Levels of Indiana Anger

There's funny a page that I follow on Facebook about Indiana that just shared a pretty accurate description of Indiana anger.

We all have those moments where we get frustrated. Whether it's traffic backed up due to those dreaded orange barrels, or the bipolar Indiana weather. When we have stuff like that happen, we tend to yell out of anger. Sometimes we yell out cuss words, other times we let out phrases like these...

What are some other levels of Indiana anger? I might throw in "Well I'll be a monkey's uncle" or "Son of a biscuit eater!" Lets here some others!