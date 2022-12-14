Parents, we've all experienced the bad Santa visit photos and we secretly giggle to ourselves as we watched it go down. Here are 30 of the best we've ever seen LOL!

IT TRULY IS A RITE OF PASSAGE FOR KIDS

I think every single child I have ever met has a bad but hilarious Santa photo gone wrong. It's almost a rite of passage for most kids to have at least one Santa photo where they are losing their ever-loving crap while trying their best to get away from the guy that shimmies down the chimney to drop off free gifts each year. Let's be honest, he's kind of overwhelming even to us adults. I mean you're basically handing your kiddo off to a Santa who they've never met and asking you to "SMILE". I mean honestly, I like sitting on the lap of a bearded guy (but I'm married to him so there's that).

ARE WE HORRIBLE FOR LAUGHING?

You have to ask yourself "should we be laughing while our kids are traumatized?" If we are being totally real my kids don't even remember the experience but we sure have it in photos to remind them. I mean heck most of them want to wait up for him as they get older to see when he delivers presents. I think it's just the idea of being in a strange person's lap and rightfully so.

POOR SANTA

Can you imagine being Santa during the holidays? He has a tough job. Not only does he have to deliver presents but he has to make appearances for all these kiddos and some of them don't even want to see him. You'll notice in some of the photos we've gathered that Santa and even Mrs. Claus have about had it. Rightfully SO!