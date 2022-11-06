Disney+

Disney+ has no shortage of great family options this year, and don't forget fans of the Tim Allen movie trilogy, The Santa Clause, there is a series premiering on November 16th!

attachment-image_6483441 (9) loading...

attachment-image_6483441 (10) loading...

The Hallmark Channel streaming on YouTube TV

If you have a subscription to Youtube TV or have another source you watch Hallmark from, they are known for bringing the heat all winter long when it comes to Christmas movies! With new movies premiering every week from now until Christmas there is sure to be something to spark your interest!

attachment-image_6483441 (8) loading...

A Magical Christmas Village premiers Friday, November 4th, 2022!

Amazon Prime

Prime Video has a great collection of Christmas movies ready to enjoy. Many are included with your Prime subscription and require no further purchasing, while there are many options to buy/rent as well! One of my corny favorites included with Amazon Prime Membership is Holiday in Handcuffs starring Mellissa Joan Hart and Mario Lopez and another great option available to rent or purchase is Christmas with the Kranks with Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dan Akroyd!

attachment-image_6483441 (12) loading...

attachment-image_6483441 (13) loading...

Get our free mobile app

Netflix

Netflix has so many original Christmas movies, it can be hard to decide on which ones to watch. If we start watching them now we might be able to see them all by Christmas! A couple of my favorites are A Christmas Prince (series) and The Christmas Chronicles with Kurt Russell.

attachment-image_6483441 (14) loading...

Freeform

Freeform can also be streamed with a YouTube TV subscription and includes classics such as Home Alone, Frosty The Snowman, and more recent favorites such as Disney's Frozen and Frozen II.

attachment-image_6483441 (7) loading...

HULU

Hulu has its assortment of Holiday movies as well including:

Arthur Christmas

A Cinderella Christmas

Mistletoe in Montana

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

HBOmax

HBOmax may very well be the best streaming service this year in terms of what holiday movies they are offering! Find amazing movies such as:

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Jack Frost

A Christmas Story

The Polar Express

Elf

Fred Claus

Four Christmases

Don't forget the new Sequel to A Christmas Story, A Christmas Story Christmas is streaming November 17th!

SEE INSIDE: The House and Filming Location from 'A Christmas Story' The classic Christmas film is set in fictional Hohman, Indiana (which doubled for Hammond) but was filmed in Cleveland. The tour was a blast. Hey, I love visiting movie sets.