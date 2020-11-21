12 Names Tristate Kids Gave Ordinary Things That Cracked Up Their Family

Kid’s say the darnedest things, right? I know it sounds a little cliche, but it’s true. Some of there things that come out of their mouth are too funny.

I have three kids who all have completely different personalities. My daughter was always incredibly smart, but still had a hard time saying a few words. She would say hosapital for hospital and elephanant for elephant. It was so cute. She was my little sunshine and still is.

My middle son was always my most loving and sweet child, Even though he was a very gig boy, he always wanted to be cuddled and held. He would cone up to me, stand in from of me and look up, with his hands stretched upward, say, Me hold. instead of asking me to hold him ,he made it clear he wanted to hold me. It always melted my heart.

The youngest of my kids was the most imaginative and numerous of the three. He was always very cunning and witty. Sometimes, I think he said things just to make me laugh. For instance he would call his chicken, white steak and his pecan pinwheels, fish. He also named cinnamon bread, holy bread. And are you ready do this, cream of chicken soup was, crazy cracker soup. He was always so much fun and creative, we never had a dull moment.

After asking the question on Facebook, What is the craziest names your kids have for everyday things?, we got some truly hilarious answers. Here are twelve of the funniest names Tristate kids came up with.