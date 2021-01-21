12 Evansville Restaurants To Get Your Super Bowl Watching Wings

Hot wings and the Super Bowl go together like... well football and wings! The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the year and whether your favorite team is playing or not, it's tradition to catch the game, and of course the big halftime show.

Now in my house we're all about the Bears, and since they won't be going to the Super Bowl (shocker, I know) we are just looking forward to eating some delicious wings, throwing some queso in the crock pot, and drinking some cold ones. To be honest the food is my favorite part of Super Bowl Sunday anyways.

So if you're looking to enjoy some wings on game day, here's 12 Evansville restaurants that serve up delicious hot ones!