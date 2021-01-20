Bags of LOVE (Shaped by Faith)

Helga Wade is actively involved with a program through her church called Bags of Love. She is filling these bags with hygiene items, games, stuffed animals, and toys.

When Helga's husband passed away, instead of being depressed and sitting around her home, she decided to get up and do something nice for children. Helga wanted to do something that would put a smile on a child's face and brighten their day.

She found out about the Bags of Love program and decided this was the ministry opportunity she had been seeking the Lord about. Her and a group of women meet every Wednesday at their Church and sew new quilts and bags for each child. The bags are as large as a duffel bag.

Helga has given away 1,383 bags since starting this amazing program that is certainly filled with lots of love! She gives the bags away to any child in need, especially children who are removed from their homes and have nothing with them at the time.

I personally took a tour of where she puts everything together and I was blown away by the amount of quilts and bags ready to go for a child in need.

Helga doesn't really ask for donations to help buy all the supplies that go in each bag, so if you feel a tug in your heart to help out a child, please consider donating your time, or donating a new stuffed animal or donating money to this great Christian organization.

Bags of Love gives away bags for newborns to the age of 17 years old. Helga shared an inspiration story about a teen who received one of these bags. This story will touch your heart!

Tune in LIVE on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.