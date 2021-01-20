New Hotline Wants You To Call In and Scream To Let Off Steam

Last year brought us to our knees, and 2021 is proving to be equally as bad. We aren't even done with January and it's already sucking the life out of us. But, there are ways to compose yourself and regain a little sanity. Some are traditional, like therapy, exercise and meditation, while others are nonconventional. Have you thought about just screaming?

Does screaming really work to relieve stress? According to Caring Therapists of Broward,

Screaming into a pillow can be extremely therapeutic and cathartic. It allows you to get your body into the process and really let go. Pushing anger out and removing it from your body is a helpful strategy to reducing overall tension levels.

If you think that a good scream might do you some good, this is for you. You won't be screaming into a pillow, but it might do you some good. Just Scream! is a hotline/website started by anelementary school teacher who wanted to help relieve tension during these troubling times. According to CNN, teacher Chris Gollmar, had this to say,

I wanted to find a prompt that people would respond to and screaming seemed to be a good fit!...thought it would be funny and unique to create a phone line just for screaming.

When you call the hotline, you never talk to a real person, so there is no contact or interaction. No phone numbers are asked to be given and none are kept or stored. An answering machine answers your call. So, you call the hotline and scream, it's that simple. You can scream for as long as you want and as loud as you want.

All the calls are recorded so they can be heard on the website. Gollmar told CNN that there have been 70,000 recordings made since the hotline launched. WOW. That's a lot of screams.

Sadly, the hotline will be shutting down soon. It's last day is January 21. The creator really never intended the hotline to be permanent, but just a temporary outlet for people and one that he could also use for one of his personal participatory art projects. The scream recordings will be used, as part of the art project.

But, all of the screams will stay on the website. If you want to just listen to someone else screaming or engage in a scream duet, be my guest.

My advise though, just make sure those around you know your plan for stress screaming, so no one calls 911.

Now, let out some stress. Just Scream!

[SOURSE:CNN]

