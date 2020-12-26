You Have Been Playing Uno Wrong This Whole Time

Everyone has played the game of Uno at least once in their life. Chances are, that you have been playing it wrong.

It's a simple card game, how could you be playing it wrong?

Here's the thing...

Have you ever read the rules? I'm talking all of the rules. Things that you may have looked over? More specifically, the rules on how to play the 'Draw 4 Wild Card'. You have probably laid down that card to get revenge on someone who skipped you, or to prevent someone from winning, right?

Do yourself a favor and read the official rules on how to play the 'Draw 4 Wild Card'. It turns out your Wild Draw 4 can only be used when you legitimately can’t play another card. According to Mattel, the company that makes Uno, here are the rules on playing the 'Draw 4 Wild Card':

This card allows you to call the next color played and requires the next player to pick 4 cards from the DRAW pile and forfeit his/her turn. However, there is a hitch! You can only play this card when you don’t have a card in your hand that matches the color of the card previously played. If turned up at the beginning of play, return this card to the deck and pick another card. Note: A player may play a “Wild Draw Four” card even if they have a matching number or word card of a different color in their hand. If you suspect that a player has played a Wild Draw 4 card illegally, you may challenge them. A challenged player must show his/her hand to the player who challenged. If the challenged player is guilty, he/she must draw the 4 cards. If the challenged player is not guilty, the challenger must draw 4 cards, plus 2 additional cards. Only the person required to draw the 4 cards can make the challenge.

So now that you are aware of this rule, if you’re going to use your Wild Draw 4 to prevent somebody else from calling “UNO,” your poker face better be a good one otherwise it's going to cost you!