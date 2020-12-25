Helfrich Park Has Some Talented ‘Kringle’s Kids’ [Listen]

I can just imagine the smile on Santa's face as he listens to all of the talented young people we have here in the Tri-State. We're hearing from several groups of Kringle's Kids from all over town.

Mr. Dekemper is the Choir Director and General Music Instructor at Helfrich Park STEM Academy. Thanks to his choir and rock band for sharing some holiday spirit with us. In case you didn't hear them on the air, here they are again.

Helfrich Park STEM Academy Choir

The 8th Grade Choir at Helfrich Park gave us this great version of “Carol of the Bells”.

Helfrich Park STEM Academy Rock Band

Did you know that Helfrich Park also has a rock band? How cool is that? This group of middle school students meets with Mr. Dekemper once a week after school. This song features...

Emma Jost - Ukulele

Max Shuler - Bass Guitar

Jude Payne - Drums

Olivia Smith - Piano

Even Meyer and Nate Bell - Electric Guitar

Camden Opel, Kord Meyer and Luke Moore - Acoustic Guitar