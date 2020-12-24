90 Minutes of Vintage Holiday Commercials to Lift Your Christmas Spirits

I was blessed to have a happy childhood so when I come across vintage commercials from the '70s and '80s, they always give me ALL the warm fuzzy feelings.

Add to that holiday and Christmas joy and you will find me with a BIG smile from ear to ear.

When I came across this double compilation of vintage holiday commercials from the '70s and 80's, I just knew I needed to share them with you.

After all, nothing will lift your Christmas spirits quite like Santa taking pictures with a Kodak camera, or Johnny Cash talking about his favorite Lionel train set.

It would be impossible for me to pick a favorite commercial...they all have their fun touches.

Like the Atari one, that takes me back to my brothers fighting over who got to pick the game (my personal favorite was Space Invaders.)

How about the commercial recommending a 50 cent gift card to McDonald's for all of your loved ones? I don't think that would go over real well now.

I did pause for a moment when Santa was at Hickory Farms and they were talking about sausage as gifts for the reindeer...

Last but not least was the suggestion of a framed Sears portrait for a loved one...based on how often they turned out with at least one or two kids with their eyes shut (remember this was when you got what you got and you couldn't preview them) you might want to have a backup plan.