You Can Spend the Night With The Sharks at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies

Normally the phrase "sleep with the fish" doesn't mean anything good, but in this case it definitely sounds like an adventure! Have you ever been to Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies? If you haven't I highly recommend it! One of my husband and I's favorite places to vacation to is Gatlinburg. For one there's so much to see and do in town, but even more sights to see inside the Smoky Mountain National Park. You could spend a whole week there and find new adventures and trails.

Another staple for us when we visit Gatlinburg is stopping by the aquarium, but did you know you can stay the night there?? How could would that be? I didn't even know this was a thing until Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies posted it on to their Facebook page today. Their post shows a woman standing on an air mattress in their shark tunnel and says:

Do sharks sleep? Find out for yourself when you spend the night at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. After a fun-filled night exploring the Aquarium, drift off to sleep while sharks and sawfish keep a watchful eye on you!

Whhhaaaat?! Is this real?! So I went to their website, and it is! They have several dates available for you to choose from, and they have family and group options available. It looks like the standard rate is $75/person and it's from 8:00PM to 8:45 AM. I feel like it would be so relaxing to doze off under the glow of the lights and water. And if sharks aren't your thing, they offer a PJ Party WITH PENGUINS where you can stay the night with penguins, and actually MEET One the next morning. I've always wanted to meet a penguin. I'd probably cry.

