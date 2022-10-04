Kentucky Woman Scares and Surprises Niece and Nephew Using Scream Mask [WATCH]

My husband and kids love to watch people getting pranked. I, on the other hand, do not. They get a real kick out of people getting scared half to death.

There is no limit to the lengths my husband will go through to scare someone. You have to be on guard around him. You never know when he will strike. He has scared people with rubber snakes, masks, fake poop, sound effects, and just the element of surprise. He is a master of the scare game.

I do believe he might have met his match with this Kentucky woman. She is all in on this scare. As she prepares to scare the bejeezus out of her niece and nephew, she is crouched down in the back of an SUV, in full costume, and she waits for just the right time to strike.

Her sister, their mom, is totally in on the prank and this is how she described the preparation and reason for the prank.

My sister was flying in from Kentucky to visit us in Pennsylvania. My kids adore her and kept asking when she was coming, but we wanted to surprise them. We decided to prank them when we picked them up from school, so she hid in the trunk with a Scream mask on, until my daughter noticed her out of the corner of her eye.

It's funny how different the two kids react. The little girl is terrified and may never trust her aunt again. The boy has just the opposite reaction. He is excited and thinks it's crazy fun. That Scream mask doen;t scare him even a little bit.

Let me just say, I hate when adults scare kids for laughs, even loving aunts. But, what makes this video tolerable for me, is that the little girl isn't scared at the end and there is a happy, laugh-filled ending.

