UPDATE - 3/5/19 at 9:20am

According to our partners at WEHT Eyewitness News, Evansville Police say that Elizabeth Joanne Fox admitted to deleting a call that she received on the night of Doerr's murder.

During an initial interview, Fox failed to mention receiving a call that evening before she eventually called 911. After examining phone records, the EPD discovered the deleted call. Fox was brought in for further questioning where she admitted to altering her phone records.

She is currently being held with with no bond listed.

3/5/19 at 7:00am

In some breaking news this morning, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of Elizabeth Joanne Fox. The 47-year-old is the wife of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr, who was shot and killed on February 26th.

Fox was taken into custody early on Tuesday, March 5th and has been charged with obstruction of justice.

We hope to get more information from police later today.

[Source: Twitter/14 News]