Vanderburgh Humane Society Looking for Fospice Home for Sweet Senior Dog

There are so many rewarding things about fostering or adopting a dog from a local shelty. Now Vanderburgh Humane Society has a very special situation, they are looking for a "fospice" home. So what is "fospice?" Fospice is basically signing up to allow this dog to live out their days loved and safe at your house. However since you won't be actually adopting the dog VHS will still cover the medical care of the dog.

Meet Libby, she is a sweet senior girl at the age of 12 years old. She's a sweet old girl who is content going for short walks, or sleeping on the couch while you binge watch your favorite shows. Here's what VHS has to say about the fospice situation:

We are seeking a fospice home for Libby! Here’s the scoop. What is “fospice?” Essentially that means “hospice foster.” She does not have any definitive medical conditions that we know of, but she is an old girl (she is 12 years old and weighs more than 100 lbs.) Fospice means you take her home, for however long she has left. But the beauty of fospice vs. adopting is, the VHS will continue to cover the cost of any medical conditions that DO arise! Fostering is 100% FREE! About Libby specifically: • she’s a gentle giant on a leash, but she doesn’t even care much for long walks anyway! She’ll be a couch potato. • she needs a cat-free and dog-free fospice home, which is why she has waited so long. Libby has been with us since October of last year, not including a short adoption period when her person ended up moving and having to return her. You can even see her Thanksgiving photo included here! #dogsofinstagram #fospice Do you have a pet-free house where Libby could have a big squishy bed? Contact us at the link in our bio or email Vanessa at v.brown@vhslifesaver.org to inquire about fostering Libby! #shelterdogsofinstagram

