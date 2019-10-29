University of Evansville Offers ‘Early Start’ for High Schoolers

Thanks to a new program from the University of Evansville, high school students can get a head start on their higher education.

The Early Start Education Program is available to high school juniors and seniors. Students that participate in the program can go online to complete up to five required courses for the UE School of Education before they even graduate high school. They will then receive the Early Start Education Program Certificate.

But what about students who don't want to study education? They can still complete the courses and keep those college credits. UE officials say the many of those courses apply to other majors. Courses will include classes in education, psychology, and the health sciences.

The Early Start Education Program will begin in the Spring of 2020, classes will be available at $125 per credit hour. For more information, contact the School of Education at education@evansville.edu or by phone at 812-488-2368.