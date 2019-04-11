Try My New Spring Obsession: Mint Julep Green Tea Berry Smoothie [RECIPE]
This past spring we went to Disney World. My takeaway: I'm not a Disney World kind of girl except for the food at Epcot. I'm still dreaming about some of that food. And one of my favorites was a super simple smoothie. I've been drinking one every morning and I love it. Plus, since green tea kind of tastes like fish water, you'll be getting your antioxidants AND it tastes so fresh and delicious!
Here's a link to the original DW recipe. I've modified mine a bit.
- One cup water boiled - a minute and a half in the microwave usually does it for me.
- One mint green tea bag - I like Tazo Zen brand but there are several out there!
- One cup of frozen berries (I prefer mixed berries - strawberry, raspberry, blackberry - but you can choose what you enjoy!)
- Half cup of cold coconut milk or fruit yogurt
- Sweetener - I use a tablespoon of honey
- One tbsp lime juice
- Start off by boiling your water and steeping your tea bag. I make mine the night before and pop it in the fridge to cool off.
- Pour your tea and sweetener like honey into the bottom of your blender.
- Next add the yogurt or coconut milk and lime juice.
- Then frozen berries. You want to add the berries last because the liquid and yogurt on the bottom helps the blender to mix.
- Mix til smooth! Add as much sweetener as you wish for desired taste.
- Top with a squeeze of lime and fresh mint leaves (if you have them).
In the original recipe, they use mint infused simple syrup - which is easy. Pour equal parts water and sugar in a saucepan and add a couple drops of peppermint extract. This makes it a little mintier and a little sweeter!
Anyway, this would be a great recipe for your next KY Derby party, Easter brunch, or just a great way to get up and going in the morning! Plus, green tea offers so many benefits including increased metabolism and brain function.