Try My New Spring Obsession: Mint Julep Green Tea Berry Smoothie [RECIPE]

This past spring we went to Disney World. My takeaway: I'm not a Disney World kind of girl except for the food at Epcot. I'm still dreaming about some of that food. And one of my favorites was a super simple smoothie. I've been drinking one every morning and I love it. Plus, since green tea kind of tastes like fish water, you'll be getting your antioxidants AND it tastes so fresh and delicious!

Here's a link to the original DW recipe. I've modified mine a bit.

  • One cup water boiled - a minute and a half in the microwave usually does it for me.
  • One mint green tea bag - I like Tazo Zen brand but there are several out there!
  • One cup of frozen berries (I prefer mixed berries - strawberry, raspberry, blackberry - but you can choose what you enjoy!)
  • Half cup of cold coconut milk or fruit yogurt
  • Sweetener - I use a tablespoon of honey
  • One tbsp lime juice
  1. Start off by boiling your water and steeping your tea bag. I make mine the night before and pop it in the fridge to cool off.
  2. Pour your tea and sweetener like honey into the bottom of your blender.
  3. Next add the yogurt or coconut milk and lime juice.
  4. Then frozen berries. You want to add the berries last because the liquid and yogurt on the bottom helps the blender to mix.
  5. Mix til smooth! Add as much sweetener as you wish for desired taste.
  6. Top with a squeeze of lime and fresh mint leaves (if you have them).

In the original recipe, they use mint infused simple syrup - which is easy. Pour equal parts water and sugar in a saucepan and add a couple drops of peppermint extract. This makes it a little mintier and a little sweeter!

Anyway, this would be a great recipe for your next KY Derby party, Easter brunch, or just a great way to get up and going in the morning! Plus, green tea offers so many benefits including increased metabolism and brain function.

 

