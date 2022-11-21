This is How Two Kentucky Sisters Built Profitable Business

Kentucky sisters Alyssa and Evelyn Nichols of Magical Maids Lip Balm are successful entrepreneurs. At just 9 and 7 years old, they're making a name for themselves all across Kentucky. The two sisters have succeeded in building a thriving business together while attending school, playing sports, upon their many other hobbies. Who doesn't love a great start-up story?

I had the pleasure of meeting the Nichols family recently at Kraftucky. I was greeted by two young ladies who were enthusiastic about telling me about the product they were selling. I instantly fell in love with their charming personalities. I wanted to learn more about their business collaboration.

Get our free mobile app

Nichols Family Nichols Family loading...

MEET THE NICHOLS FAMILY

The last year has been a busy one for the Nichols family. While proud parents Victoria and Jason were taking their daughters to dance, soccer, and archery practice, they also watched them grow a new 100% natural moisturizing lip balm business. The family is from Lawensburg, Kentucky and the girls attend Frankfort Christian Academy. Last year, Alyssa and Evelyn came to their parents with a business idea. Mom and Dad invested in the company initially, but the girls have since paid back the loan.

Nichols Family Nichols Family loading...

MAGICAL MAIDS LIP BALM COMES TO LIFE

It didn't take long for Alyssa and Evelyn to get Magical Maids Lip Balm off the ground. Although their parents help with manufacturing, the girls make all the business decisions. They've grown the business by adding more scents that kids and adults will love. The biggest lip balm seller is cake batter, followed by a cinnamon roll scent. They charge $3 per 100% natural moisturizing lip balm. Not only do the girls travel all over the area to attend craft shows, but they also ship products directly to your door.

I'm so proud of you girls and all of your hard work! - Brenda Thompson Kendall

Nichols Family Nichols Family loading...

MAGICAL MAIDS LIP BALM AT KRAFTUCKY

By the end of day one at Kraftucky, Alyssa and Evelyn paid for the booth. They had a line during the entire weekend. I bought a peppermint lip balm and I love it. I couldn't resist their sales pitch and smiles. Magical Maids took to social media to thank their customers.

Thank you to everyone for their support this weekend at Kraftucky. It was a staggering success for the Magical Maids! Cake Batter was the hit scent for the show, selling out in record time.

If you missed stocking up on your favorite lip balms during the show, the Maids can still take orders and have them shipped out in record time. Send them a message about what you need, and one of them will reply as quickly as possible. Their magical scented lip balms make great stocking stuffers for the upcoming holidays!

These are just some of the scents available:

- Bubble Gum

- Cake Batter

- Cinnamon Roll

- Peppermint

- Watermelon

- Grape

- Strawberry-Kiwi

- Unscented

Alyssa and Evelyn are an inspiration to young people everywhere! I can't wait to see you at Kraftucky in 2023 and to hear about your growing business. Keep up the great work.

10 Old Fisher Price Toys That Are a Blast From The Past