Will Indiana See Snow on Christmas? Here’s What the Farmer’s Almanac Says

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? It sounds like you may want to keep the rain boots and winter coats handy.

I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas

Now personally when it comes to snow, cold, and wintertime I'm not a big fan, but I am willing to admit that there is something extra special about snow on Christmas. Unfortunately, here in southern Indiana, there have only been a few Christmases that I can remember where they were actually snowy. In 2021 Christmas was actually the perfect Spring day outside and was super warm! But what is in the cards for 2022? Let's look to the trusty Farmer's Almanac!

How Does the Farmer's Almanac Work?

Now if you're like me, you may be wondering, just how can we have a weather prediction for Christmas already, when it's over a month away? The answer is the Farmer's Almanac. The Farmer's Almanac has been forecasting weather for more than two centuries with a decent amount of accuracy. However, the answer to how exactly they calculate the weather lies within their secret formula (kind of like the secret formula of the crabby patty).

The Farmer's Almanac states:

The formula takes into consideration things like sunspot activity, tidal action of the Moon, the position of the planets, and a variety of other factors. The only person who knows the exact formula is the Farmers’ Almanac weather prognosticator who goes by the pseudonym of Caleb Weatherbee. To protect this proprietary formula, the editors of the Farmers’ Almanac prefer to keep both Caleb’s true identity and the formula a closely guarded brand secret.

To be honest, even if they decided to give the secret formula away, I know nothing about sunspot activity (to be honest, I don't even know what that is), tidal action of the moon, and I couldn't even begin to tell you the positions of the planets so the formula would be completely lost on me. So let's stick with the experts at The Farmer's Almanac to predict the weather for us.

Will Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois see a White Christmas in 2022?

So this brings us to the Christmas prediction for 2022. According to the Farmer's Almanac, in our region which is Zone 2, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Midwest, we will see some snow, and a lot of slush this Christmas.

Merry mushy Christmas! Christmas weather: turning milder with a few showers of wet snow, rain.

Soooo the bright side, a white-ish Christmas is predicted! Downside? A mushy mess is also predicted, so maybe ask for some nice galoshes for Christmas.