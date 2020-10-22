The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. (Shaped by Faith)

I always get excited to hear about someone pursuing their dreams and following through until it happens. Marlene Knight has followed her dreams and recently opened a new business, The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co.

Prior to starting Marlene Knight Special Events, Inc in 1992, Marlene worked as Director of Catering & Convention Services for the Galt House Hotels in Louisville Kentucky for 10 years. She also served as Director of Marketing for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center for 3 years. Through these experiences she has worked with many trade shows, conventions, celebrities, bands on tour, presidential visits, secret service, theme parties, Derby Festival Events and many galas.

Marlene shared there is over 170 years of family history on the farm that her family lives on. She shares the history of this farm and the importance of keeping it in the family.

The Knight family has been a part of the community for over 170 years. Marlene's husband, Dave Knight’s great, great grandfather, John Shaw moved to Sorgho in 1850 from Henderson where he made carriages and wagons. He farmed and was involved in several businesses including the Sorghum processing operation that gave our little town its name. His son, Emison Shaw took over the farm, followed by his daughter and granddaughter, Mary Knight and now Marlene and her husband, Dave. They both remain committed to this community and all their neighbors’ and friends in Owensboro.

The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. was born from an idea to provide local produce, baked goods, plants and herbs to our community, being not only Kentucky Proud, but Daviess Co. proud as well.

The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. located at 6869 Kentucky 56 is reaching out to our community with their specialty mini muffins packaged in egg cartons, baked goods, soups, coffee, local honey, canned veggies, breakfast sandwiches, and so much more!

They are open Monday-Sunday! 6:30 am - 2:00 pm Monday-Thursday & 6:30 am - 5:00 pm Friday-Sunday. You can also call ahead and place your order for easy pick up Phone: (270) 794-7040.

Website https://www.cottagefarmstand.com/

Menu https://www.cottagefarmstand.com/menu

Check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TheCottageHwy56/?ref=page_internal