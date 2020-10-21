Six Spooky Places Within a Short Drive From the Tri-State

It's October, and the perfect time to go and enjoy all things spooky and creepy. I know many people like to travel this time of year to go enjoy haunted places, and see the fall foliage. This year is a bit different, many events and travel plans have been canceled to help keep everyone safe. So I've compiled a list of creepy/spooky places that are within a short driving distance of the Tri-State.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app