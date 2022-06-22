Tennessee Smoky Mountain Waterpark’s New “First-of-its-Kind” Water Coaster

Soaky Mountain Waterpark has a first-of-its-kind water coaster that opens today.

Who doesn't enjoy going to a great waterpark, right? In case you didn't know, there's a beautiful and massive waterpark in Sevierville, Tennesee called Soaky Mountain Waterpark. They have so much to offer at the park that you might want to add this place to your "to-do list" when you visit the area on vacation.

Get our free mobile app

Soaky Mountain Waterpark has added one new attraction that opens today (June 22, 2022), that promises to be the "first-of-its-kind". A new water coaster called "The Edge" is fittingly named, as it sits perched on the edge of the waterpark and spans two football fields in length. According to an article on Soaky Mountain Waterpark's website:

A 70-foot tower will be home to the new slides. Double tubes will sit side by side, each in their own assigned lane. When the light turns green, they will be propelled down a three-story mega drop that leads to the first valley of the ride. Then, they will be quickly blasted up a hill and into a section featuring a kaleidoscope of colors. A second uphill blast will take riders into another enclosed tube segment, where this time, they will be awed by colorful, laser-like AquaLucent stripes. These stripes will start longer and then become shorter and shorter, giving a sense of sci-fi speed while the riders progress into a turn. When the riders shoot out of their tube, they will see not one but two imposing Boomerango walls ahead of them before dropping to the base of the wall, feeling extreme Gs. As the momentum takes the riders up the parallel walls, they will see their competitors as they feel a sense of weightlessness before sliding back down. As a finishing touch, the riders will go over a zero-G hump to the end of the ride. The finish line is stacked with lights and effects to indicate the winner and who went over ‘The Edge.’

Now, folks here in the Evansville area might be wondering why they would call it the "first-of-its-kind" when Holiday World and Splashin' Safari have the Cheetah Chase, which is also a dueling water coaster. I believe the main difference is the big 70 drop at the beginning and the Boomerango walls at the end of the ride.

The Edge at Soaky Mountain Waterpark is now open and ready for you to take a ride on your next trip to the area. Soaky Mountain Waterpark is located at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville. For more information, . You can take a peek at the new water coaster below:

Soaky Mountain Waterpark Soaky Mountain Waterpark loading...

Soaky Mountain Waterpark Soaky Mountain Waterpark loading...

Soaky Mountain Waterpark Soaky Mountain Waterpark loading...

attachment-DJI_0091-scaled loading...

The Ultimate Smoky Mountain Vacation Some of my favorite vacations have been to go spend time in Gatlinburg, and soaking in those Smoky Mountains. Here's the must-see sights and must-do activities so you get the most out of your next Gatlinburg vacation!

The Ultimate Pigeon Forge Glamping Experience Is Inside These Yurts Looking for a place to stay in Pigeon Forge when you visit? Might I suggest these unique, glamorous, and cozy yurts?