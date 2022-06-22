Crazy Double-Decker Bike Seen Peddling Down Indiana Road [Watch]

Riding bicycles is so much fun. Growing up, that is all I did all day. In the summer, from the time I stepped outside, to the time mam made me come in the house because it was dark, I was riding my bike.

Although I don't ride a bike very much these days because of a lack of time to enjoy myself that way, some people make riding a bike a part of their workout and their primary mode of transportation.

There are countries where riding a bike is or becoming close to becoming their main mode of transportation.

It's no surprise that The Netherlands has the highest bike riding patronage in the world, with around 26 percent of all trips involving a bike. Japan ranks in second place with 11.5 percent, followed closely by Germany with 9.3 percent...Brazil and the US have the lowest levels of riding, both under 1 percent.

- Bicycle Network

Look at that, the US is dead last. With a push to save the planet by cutting down on emissions, maybe we will begin riding bikes for more than just for exercise, sport, and fun.

For people who commute to work like me, riding a bike to work is impossible. By car, I live an hour away from work. By bicycle, it would take me almost 5 hrs to get to work. That would mean I would have to get up at 12:45 am every day for work. Factor in the five hours to get home from work and I have a little over five hours to sleep until I'm right ball up again and preparing for my bike ride to work.

Wow, I'm exhausted just typing the scenario out. LOL

This bicycle, spotted in northern Indiana, is the kind of bike I would need to make the very long commute to work from Philpot, KY to Evansville, IN. If I wanted to, I could even bring my dogs to work.

With the price of gas continuing to go up, we all might have to consider a more bike-friendly lifestyle. Maybe, more of us might even start working from home, again.

We live so far out away from the city, biking to get the things we need would be an issue, too. All I can say is, Thank God for the Dollar Store. Somebody needs to talk to this guy about mass producing these bikes.

