Evening Canoe & Dinner Event Happening on Indiana’s Blue River This Summer

How would you like to spend the evening canoeing on the Blue River and ending the trip with a delicious dinner? Sounds like a super fun time to me!

Twilight Canoe and Dinner for Two Event

On July 30th Cave Country Canoes is hosting a Twilight Canoe and Dinner for Two event, and it sounds like so much fun! I haven't been canoeing down the Blue River in years, but I've only done day trips. An afternoon canoe in the summertime sounds perfect though! Canoe down the river in the afternoon and end your trip with dinner and live music? I'm down! You take their 7-mile trip which lasts about 4-hours and it ends with dinner. But if a 4-hour canoe trip sounds a little too long for your taste, don't worry they offer a much smaller adventure where you can paddle in their Millpond starting at 6 PM.

A Unique Event

The Twilight Canoe and Dinner for Two is absolutely a unique event, I mean where else can you go and canoe to a delicious gourmet dinner and live music? Here's what Cave Country Canoes say about the event on their Facebook event page:

Join us with your loved one for an evening on the river. Enjoy one of two trips and a romantic dinner for two on the beautiful Blue River. This event is 21+ There are two ways to enjoy twilight canoe and dinner for two. Take a 7-mile, 4-hour canoe/kayak trip at 3 PM. Then join us for a dinner prepared onsite and served by Corydon Farmhouse Kitchen 7- PM - 8 PM.

Music with Al Buechele in the River View Shelter House from 8 pm to 10 pm. OR: Enjoy a short leisurely paddle in our Millpond at 6 PM, the length and time of the trip are determined by you.

Then join us for a dinner prepared onsite and served by Corydon Farmhouse Kitchen 7- PM - 8 PM.

Music with Al Buechel in the River View Shelter House from 8 pm to 10 pm. ** Reservations are required for this trip. Please call 812-633-4806 **