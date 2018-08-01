SURGE is Back and Now Available At Burger King

Your favorite 90's drink is back in fountain drink form!

SURGE made the announcement today that it will now be available at all Burger King locations that have a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine. Those giant red boxes that make you push 3 buttons, and even though you wanted Sprite, you still get a little bit of what the person before you got. You know. THOSE machines.

But who cares about that because SURGE IS BACK.

Since the 90s I've only been able to find these at specialty stores. But lately it's been making a resurgence. I'm seeing them more and more at stores and gas stations.

And now it's at Burger King!