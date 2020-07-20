Sugar Cookie M&M’s Are On Their Way This Holiday Season

M&M's just announced a new AMAZING flavor coming to stores this holiday season, and you might want to sit these out for Santa this year.

These new M&M's might be the most genius creating Mars Incorporated has come up with in years. Sugar Cookie M&M's! Yes, Sugar Cookie!

Mars Incorporated

Sugar cookies are wildly popular around Christmastime...actually any time come to think of it. This might be the best M&M's to come out since they released Caramel M&M's a couple years back. I'm surprised that it took this long for them to come up with this idea.

According to Best Products, the candies feature a white chocolate, sugar cookie-flavored shell with a crispy center. The limited edition Sugar Cookie M&M's are set to hit shelves in November.

Now, I know...you hear news like this and you get bummed out because you want to get your hands on some, but Christmas seems so far away. Trust me, I'm right there with you. There's a bit of good news, however.

While Mars is announcing the new limited-edition holiday flavor now, that doesn't necessarily mean that you have to wait until then to get your hands on some. Best Products says that you have the chance to get an exclusive first taste of the Sugar Cookie M&M's. On July 25, head to M&M’s official Twitter and Instagram pages and comment on either (or both to increase your chances) of the posts for a chance to win a pack.