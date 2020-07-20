Amy’s on Franklin Seeking Info on Suspect in Weekend Vandalism

Amy Word-Smith is hoping you can help her and her team find out who damaged the front door of Amy's on Franklin by throwing a bottle into it over the weekend.

Amy posted photos of the damage Sunday morning on her Facebook page saying the vandalism took place, "late last night," which puts the timeline at some point after hours Saturday night, or early Sunday morning. She said the suspect used a Grey Goose Vodka bottle to cause the damage.

She went on to say she and her team are in the process of trying to determine a more precise time the event took place, and will be using footage from surveillance cameras to try and get a visual of the suspect.

While admitting she had no evidence in her post Sunday morning, Word-Smith believes her business may not have been targeted randomly saying, "I can just about guarantee this was done to my place of business for a reason."

Amy, a huge proponent of small business, and the driving force behind the revitalization Franklin Street has seen over the past several years, has never shied away from expressing her thoughts on social media on a number of topics. That includes the COVID-19 pandemic and several of the issues that have arisen because of it, namely the stimulus bill many small businesses needed in order to keep their doors open, and most recently the topic of face masks.

Whether or not that's the case, at the end of the day a crime was committed and the person responsible needs to be identified. If you have any information that could lead to that discovery, call the Evansville Police Department Tip Line at (812) 435-6194, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

[Source: Amy Word-Smith on Facebook]