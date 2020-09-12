Students In Warrick & Vanderburgh Counties to Receive Free Meals

It was recently announced by the Warrick County School Corporation's Food & Nutrition Department, as well as the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation that all students in the two districts attending in-person classes will be eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch.

The free meals are being provided thanks to the extension waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture. A press release from Warrick County School Corportation's Food & Nutrition Department reads in part,

On August 31, 2020, the USDA announced an emergency waiver which allows ALL students to receive free breakfast and lunch each day at school. The Indiana Department of Education released guidance to Indiana school districts on September 9th allowing us to begin using the waiver effective immediately.

According to both the EVSC and the WCSC Food & Nutrition Department, the waivers will be in effect until December 31, 2020 or until the USDA funds run out - whichever occurs first. The school corporations say that once the waivers expire, that breakfast & lunches will be charge at the normal menu price.