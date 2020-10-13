The Metropolitan School District of Mt. Vernon, Indiana has announced the temporary closing of all schools in the district citing "staff quarantines and a lack of substitutes."

In the announcement made via Facebook, the district says that while schools will be closed beginning Wednesday, October 14th, they will be utilizing e-learning until in-person classes can resume. At this time, the plan is for in-person learning to resume again on Monday, October 26th. The district says,

Assignments will be posted by teachers by 10:00 AM Wednesday morning.

Beginning Monday, October 19 students should follow guidelines as posted in the Continuous Learning plan on mvschool.org website.

Virtual students will continue with their classes as normal.

SICTC and Biology 3 students will continue on-site learning in Evansville as long as their locations remain open.

Frequently check for communication from your teachers.

The district also said that lunches will be available between 11am and 12 noon each weekday and advise parents to check their emails for additional information including pick-up details. Additional cleaning measures will be performed by the custodians and athletic teams not in quarantine will be able practice and play as normal but you are encouraged to keep an eye out for communications from coaches.

Schools in the district included in the temporary closure include: Farmersville Elementary, Marrs Elementary, West Elementary, Mount Vernon Junior High School and Mount Vernon High School. The full statement from the MSD of Mt. Vernon can be seen below.