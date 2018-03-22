Last Christmas, I posted about a local dog that needed a Christmas miracle in a big way. Meet Miss Puddin'. When she was brought to PC Pound Puppies she was incredibly thin, had masses on her body, and someone had maliciously deformed her ears. She was also heart worm positive in Stage 3. Puddin' has been in the care of PC Pound Puppies and on her way to a wonderful life, thanks to good people of PC Pound Puppies and people of the tristate who funded her care.

PC POUND PUPPIES

One of PC Pound Puppies early Facebook posts read:

Puddin’ is one of the saddest cases we’ve had come through in quite some time. Whenever you meet her, the first thing about her that grabs your attention, aside from that heart-melting face, is her poor, poor broken body. Sadly, we see a lot of dogs come in thin and un-kept, but not like this...her body tells the tale of years and years of repeated breeding and neglect. She was surrendered by her “owner” this week and left to rot in the shelter, assumingly because she's no longer serving her purpose, churning out puppies. She's criminally underweight and has wide-spread growths all over her body, some the size of baseballs. She has discharge seeping from her eyes and nose and black sludge caked in her ears, as well as pressure calluses all over her body. She is also heartworm positive. The physical discomfort she must be experiencing is unimaginable, but the minute you look at that sweet baby, her tail starts wagging and you see her hope building a little...

We have good news. Puddin' is ready for her forever home! She's at a healthy weight, mass free and her last heart worm treatment is behind her! She's healthy!!

Today, they posted:

Puddin’ received her last heartworm injection last week and it’s time to start looking for her forever home. Some things that should be understood about our Puddin’ prior to applying for her adoption---