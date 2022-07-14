Senior Indiana Shelter Dog Proves You’re Only As Old As You Feel [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Magnolia!

Hey, I’m Magnolia–An experienced best friend and complete treat hound. At 6 years old, I had some time to learn a trick or two! I’m really good at catching treats (anything peanut butter is my favorite) and walk extremely well on a leash. If you couldn’t tell by my tail, I’m a happy-go-lucky girl who enjoys everyone she meets. I’ve been at the VHS since May and would love to find my person soon. I’m too sweet to be sitting in a shelter all day! Through the month of July, my adoption fee is only $25 thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation. Come meet me today!

What's going on at the VHS?

Browse all adoptable pets at vhslifesaver.org. Spay/neuter, vaccines, and microchip are included with the adoption fee! Come meet your new best friend and take them home quickly with a simple, welcoming process.

Adoption hours: Tuesday-Saturday 12-6, no appointment needed!

*Puppies under 6 months do NOT have reduced adoption fees for this event.

NOW HIRING: The VHS is seeking a full-time Veterinary Assistant or Registered Veterinary Technician for our Low-Cost Spay/Neuter and Vaccine Clinic!

Join our top-notch team and have an impact on more than 8,000 community pets a year! Interested in applying? Please email your resume to a.stock@vhslifesaver.org

To learn more about this and other open positions, visit our website:

We offer standard cat and dog vaccinations, basic disease testing (FELV, FIV, Heartworm), flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.

Walk-in ONLY! Open 7:30 am-1:30 pm First come, first serve via taking a number system. Please understand that we try to see as many clients as possible, but the demand is often greater than time allows.

**IMPORTANT** If you are bringing an un-vaccinated puppy, please keep them off of the ground to minimize the risk of spreading disease/illness.

Upcoming Saturday pet vaccine clinic dates: July 23 August 6 & 20 September 3 & 17

Visit https://www.vhslifesaver.org/vaccineclinic for more information. This is a vaccine clinic ONLY. To learn about our spay/neuter services, visit www.vhslifesaver.org/clinic/our-services

