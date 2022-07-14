Kentucky Father-Daughter Wedding Dances is One of the BEST EVER [VIDEO]

Wedding dances have come a long way over the years. One father-daughter duo from Kentucky is setting the bar pretty high and we've got the video to prove it.

MEET THE HAPPY COUPLE FIRST OF COURSE

Paige and Jacob Taylor are high sweethearts. They both attended Daviess County High School and then ventured off to Asbury college together for four years

They both played sports in high school and college. Paige has a love for softball. She was a pitcher and Jacob can swim like a fish (a really fast one).

They decided to get married in Bowling Green at The Charleston.

BEST DADDY-DAUGHTER WEDDING DANCE EVER

Times have surely changed. Most wedding dance back in the day consisted of a sweet sappy song that had everyone crying by the end when a father and his daughter danced at the wedding. Nowadays, you've got people choreographing routines for months and working on them with full on back up dances and a mash up of multiple songs.

Basically, it's go big or go home when it comes to the wedding dances. Paige's mom, Erika, told me that Paige watched tons of TikTok videos and decided she wanted her daddy/daughter dance to be EPIC. Here's what Erika had to say;

Paige watches a TikTok with daughters doing a father daughter dance and knew she wanted to do this with her daddy. Paige made up the dance moves and they rehearsed the dance for weeks before the wedding in our living room. What made it special to Paige was the pitching of the softball. Because softball was her connection with her daddy for years they practiced pitching in the back yard and the night of the wedding she felt it might be the last pitch she would pitch to her daddy.

We've seen it and they nailed it. Probably one of the best we've seen and I, myself have been to a whole lot of weddings.