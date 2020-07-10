Scream & Ghostbusters are Being Shown at the Drive-In This Weekend

Summer is a little different this year thanks to COVID-19. A lot of us spend Summer at the pools, and going to see the latest summer blockbuster flick in theaters. Unfortunately many theaters across the country have closed temporarily due to the lack of new films showing. It seems everything has come to a halt. That's when the Holiday Drive-Inn comes in with the classics.

If you're like me, you're ready for fall. Sure summer was fun for a minute, but now that the 4th of July is over I'm just hot and ready to put my Halloween decorations out. Here's a way you could get into the fall/Halloween spirit with some creepy classics. The Holiday Drive-In announced that this weekend they'll be showing Ghostbusters on one screen, and Scream on another. They've also got Back to the Future and the new Invisible Man as well.

They're open all weekend, so if you're missing going to the movies, this may fill that void for you.