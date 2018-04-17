Saturday April 21st is a Free Fishing Day in Indiana

Toss your rod & reel over your shoulder and grab your tackle box! This Saturday, April 21, 2018 is a free fishing day in the state of Indiana. That means you don't need a fishing license to cast your line and hook the big one! According to TakeMeFishing.org, Indiana actually has several free days a year. This Saturday is the first of them but you can also fish for free on May 19th as well as June 2-3, 2018. If you live in Kentucky, you can fish free June 2-3, 2018 and for those in Illinois, June 16-17, 2018. So grab a friend, drop a line and sit back and enjoy a day outside in nature!