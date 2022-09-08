Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night

Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium.

Get our free mobile app

Indiana State Sanatorium

You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.

YouTube/Canva YouTube/Canva loading...

According to the Indiana State University Library, the Indiana State Sanatorium was once called the Indiana State Tuberculosis Hospital and was opened in 1907. The Sanatorium had great success with curing tuberculosis and in 1919 the name was changed to the Indiana State Sanatorium. The old building was abandoned in 2011 but then purchased in 2020 where the new owner sets up tours and overnight stays (IndyStar). I love that the new owners recognize what a gem this old abandoned property is, and they're wanting to share it with everyone.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Self-Guided Roaming Tours Available

If you have ever wanted to tour an old abandoned sanatorium, this is a really cool way to do it! They offer self-guided roaming tours. Here is what the Indiana State Sanatorium website has to say about the self-guided roaming tours:

A ticket for a self-guided, walking tour of the Indiana State Sanatorium from noon to 5 pm, available daily. The tour includes the tunnels and main building of the 1908 Tuberculosis hospital, the 1922 Superintendent’s mansion, the abandoned Lee Alan Bryant nursing home/mental hospital and the entire grounds. Photography is allowed (highly encouraged). Pets on leashes are allowed. You still need to stop into the office and sign a waiver, but if you have the receipt of this ticket on the phone, it is not necessary to speak with anyone at the desk. The tour involves quite a bit of walking. Maps are also available in the office.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Nighttime Flashlight Tours Available as Well

If you think a daytime tour sounds spooky, imagine a nighttime tour! The nighttime flashlight tour is a guided tour too, so you will get to hear some interesting stories on the tour as well.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Here is what the Indiana State Sanatorium website says about the nighttime tours:

Tours will start approximately every 30 minutes and take around 90 minutes to complete. The tour includes the tunnels and main building of the 1908 Tuberculosis hospital, the 1922 Superintendent’s mansion and the abandoned Lee Alan Bryant nursing home and mental hospital. The tour involves quite a bit of walking and up and down stairs.

If touring the Indiana State Sanatorium sounds right up your alley, you can check out more information, and purchase your tickets, here.

