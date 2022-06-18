‘Riverdale’ Actor Who Murdered His Own Mother Was Allegedly Planning to Assassinate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Former Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham has been accused of plotting an assassination.

A new report claims that after the actor murdered his mother, he was planning to attempt to assassinate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Back in March, Grantham pleaded guilty in the death of his mother, Barbara Waite, according to Yahoo!. However, during his sentencing this week, he was also accused of plotting to kill Trudeau following his mom's murder.

After reportedly killing his 64-year-old mother in March 2020 by shooting her in the back of the head, Grantham allegedly loaded his car with three guns, ammunition, supplies for camping and a map that led to where Trudeau was staying with his family at the time.

Before he made it to Trudeau, Grantham reportedly turned the car around and planned instead to commit mass violence at his school, Simon Fraser University.

However, he decided at the last minute to turn himself into police, where he told the officer that he "killed my mother."

During his sentencing, he released a statement in which he apologized for his actions.

"I cannot explain or justify my actions. I have no excuse," Grantham said. "It hurts me to think about how badly I've wasted my life. In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fiber of my being, I am sorry."

His lawyer claims that mental illness played a role in his actions.

Previously, Grantham starred in the CW's Riverdale in 2019, where he played Jeffery Augustine, the man who kills Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) in a hit-and-run. He also portrayed Redwood in Becoming Redwood in 2012 and Rodney James in Diary of a Wimpy Kid in 2010.