Here’s How to Report Crime Tips Anonymously in Vanderburgh County Without WeTip

We are now three weeks into 2023, and our newly elected officials are beginning to make the positive changes promised in their campaigns.

If I told you to report a crime tip by calling WeTip, would you know that phone number off the top of your head? Yep, me either. And if I look up a number to report a crime, chances are that I would just search for the local police number.

The Cost of WeTip

WeTip is a service that law enforcement agencies can contract to take their non-emergency crime tips. Vanderburgh County has utilized this service since 2013. But both the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office have their own local anonymous tip lines.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers has made the decision to cancel the contract for the WeTip line in Vanderburgh County. Moers told 44 WEVV that this will save around $70,000 a year. There was the contract fee and additional advertising dollars spent by the Prosecutor's office. This money will be used to serve local law enforcement in better ways.

Report a Tip Anonymously in the City of Evansville at 812-435-6194

The Evansville Police Department has its own phone line that is used to collect information about crimes and drug activity. This information can be left without your name and information.

If you have information about narcotics use or sales, you should contact the Tip Line at (812) 435-6194 . If you want a return call, please leave a valid phone number.

. If you want a return call, please leave a valid phone number. If you wish to leave the information on an answering machine anonymously you may call our TIP LINE: (812) 435-6194.

Report a Tip Anonymously in Vanderburgh County at 812-421-6297

You can leave an anonymous voice message with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 421-6297. There is an online form that you can also fill out HERE.

Get our free mobile app

canva canva loading...

If there is an emergency always call 9-1-1

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)