Most Googled Word in Indiana and Kentucky is Not Good and it May Surprise You

Every day, we find ourselves Googling something. It might be directions for a certain location, a recipe for dinner, or a vacation destination for spring break. Sometimes, we simply Google the meaning of words we are unfamiliar with.

What is interesting about a recent Google search data finding, by freelancewritingjobs.com is that lots of states are searching for the same word. A couple of words were searched more than any other words and by more states than just a few.

What is the most Googled word in Indiana and Illinois?

According to the data, it's gaslighting.

I would be Googling that word, too. What does that even mean? Google says it means,

...to manipulate (someone) using psychological methods into questioning their sanity or powers of reasoning.

Wow, that is the most Googled word? What is going on in Indiana, Illinois, and 33 other states?

It's sad that that is a word that is even used. Gaslighting is something that can happen in a relationship, in the workplace, and with the government and media. It's basically manipulation.

What is the most Googled word in Kentucky?

Just like with the most Googled word in IN and IL, the word most Googled in Kentucky is a word that reflects negativity and how a person treats you.

The most searched word in Kentucky is, narcissist.

Kentucky, along with six other states is searching for this word more than any other. That is sad. Again, what is going on with who we are surrounding ourselves with?

The meaning of narcissist is someone who is too self-obsessed and egotistical. They are self-centered and self-absorbed. A narcissist has no empathy and cares for no one other than themselves.

This type of person can be found in our families, relationships, friendships, and at the workplace.

All I can say is, I look forward to the day when we are Googling words that are happy and positive because we aren't being gaslighted by narcissists.

