Indiana Bill Would Require CDL Drivers Be Trained to Recognize Human Trafficking

One Indiana lawmaker has proposed a bill that would ultimately result in anyone possessing a commercial driver's license being trained in how to recognize and report human trafficking.

What Exactly Is Human Trafficking?

You've likely heard the phrase "human trafficking" but may not realize just how serious it is. According to the United States Department of Homeland Security,

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide – including right here in the United States. It can happen in any community and victims can be any age, race, gender, or nationality.

They say traffickers use tactics like violence, manipulation, and false promises to lure their victims.

Indiana House Bill 1196

Indiana House Bill 1196, introduced by Indiana Republican Representative Wendy McNamara of Evansville, would require any Hoosier acquiring a commercial driver's license in the state of Indiana to receive training to recognize human trafficking and report it to the appropriate authorities. The bill has passed the House Public Health Committee and will still have to make it through a number of additional votes before it would find its way to Governor Eric Holcomb's desk for a signature to become law.

How It Would Work

According to WTHI-TV, if Indiana House Bill 1196 were to be signed into law, it would require the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to partner with advocacy groups working to prevent human trafficking. It's through that partnership that the training would be developed for truck and bus drivers.

On Tuesday, the Indiana House Public Health Committee passed House Bill 1196, which would require the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to work with advocacy groups to develop training to recognize, prevent, and report possible signs of human trafficking. The training would be reviewed and updated at least once a year.

How You Can Help End Human Trafficking

Report suspected human trafficking to federal authorities, call 1-866-347-2423. If you yourself need help, you can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).

[Source: WTHI-TV.com; DHS.org]