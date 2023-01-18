Hang In There The Official Midpoint of Winter is Almost Here

If you're ready for sunshine and warm weather, hang in there! We're almost to the midpoint of winter!

Winter Blues

Wintertime is a struggle for many people, it's cold outside, it gets dark early, and the weather can be gloomy for days on end. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.

However in some cases, people struggle with more than just the winter blues, and many people suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD. Here is what the National Institute of Mental Health has to say about SAD:

In some cases, these mood changes are more serious and can affect how a person feels, thinks, and handles daily activities. If you have noticed significant changes in your mood and behavior whenever the seasons change, you may be suffering from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression.

So if you notice you're feeling glum in the wintertime, just know you aren't alone. The winter blues are very common, however, if you think you may have something more serious like Seasonal Affective Disorder, there are treatments to help, check out the National Institute of Mental Health for more information.

Hang in There the Halfway Point of Winter is Coming up!

I'm definitely one of those people who struggle with the winter blues. When I get off work it's dark outside so I feel like my entire day is gone. I do notice that when the daylight hours get longer, I feel much better. So when is the halfway point of winter?

The halfway point of winter is February 3rd! To be exact, February 3rd at 9:45 PM our time (CST). This is the exact midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. And if that isn't good enough news for you that winter is almost halfway over (or whatever Bon Jovi said) winter is also the shortest of the four seasons, the Farmer's Almanac explains:

Winter is the shortest of the four seasons, lasting 88.99 days. It is shortest because at this time of year, Earth is at its closest point in its orbit to the Sun (known as perihelion). So when an object is closest to the Sun, it moves fastest in its orbit; gravity insists upon that. That is fundamental natural law. Conversely, we are farthest from the Sun in early July, so we are moving slowest in our orbit. Which is why summer is the longest season, lasting just over 93 days.

So hang in there, longer days and warmer weather are just ahead!