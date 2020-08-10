Registration Open for Cornhole Tourney Benefiting Vanderburgh Sheriff Deputy Battling Cancer

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Cutrell is currently undergoing physical therapy after his cancer diagnosis in July. The good news is, based on the updates his wife, Megan posts in the Cutrell Strong Facebook group, he's shown tremendous and steady improvements during the rehab process which is great to hear. Of course, all the time spent in the hospital after his initial diagnosis, and the continued rehab isn't cheap. But, Jason and Megan's friends are looking to help, because that's what friends do, by hosting a Cornhole tournament next month.

The tournament will take place on September 5th (the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend) inside the Industrial Building on the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds starting at 10:00 a.m. Entry fee is $100 per two person team and includes two drink tickets and a meal with $500 for the 1st place team, $200 for 2nd, and 3rd place essentially gets their entry fee back ($100).

Registration is limited to 140 teams, so find a partner and sign up to play by downloading and printing the entry form and mailing it to the following address:

Mike Hertweck

11626 Breckenridge Drive

Evansville, Indiana 47725

Make checks payable to Cutrell Strong.

[Source: Cutrell Strong on Facebook]