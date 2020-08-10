Louisville’s Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular Will Be Drive Through This Year

Every year Louisville goes all out for the Jack o' Lantern Spectacular, but this year it'll be a little different.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted just about every event we were looking forward to in 2020, and unfortunately this event is no different. The good news is, the Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is STILL going on. It will just be a bit different than normal. Usually you can walk through the park and enjoy thousands of jack o' lanterns lighting up the night. It is a beautiful sight to see! Many people take the short drive from the Tri-State area, to go enjoy an evening in Lousiville scoping out all the jack o' lanterns. This year the experience is going to be a tad different though, as they're transitioning to drive through to help ensure safe social distancing.

The Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular will take place from October 1st-November 1st 2020. And you can reserve your tickets online now.

Jack O'Lantern Spectacular is back for 2020! Get out and enjoy this SAFE drive-through-only Halloween experience at Iroquois Park. Did you know that your attendance at Jack O'Lantern Spectacular directly supports Louisville’s network of 100 plus parks and community centers? That’s right - when you buy a ticket for Jack O’Lantern Spectacular, you are supporting the Louisville Parks Foundation and community-driven projects in your neighborhood parks. ​ And for a limited time, get 10% off Winter Woods Spectacular when you buy a ticket for Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. Offer expires August 31, 2020.

To get an idea of what to expect at the Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, check out this video of last year's exhibit. It's incredible!