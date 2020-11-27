Reese Witherspoon has sold off the spectacular rustic-chic farm she owned in Malibu, and she made a pretty penny doing it.

The Nashville native and her husband, Hollywood talent agent Jim Toth, sold their Malibu vacation home for a little more than $6.7 million, according to Variety, which reported the sale in early November. They netted nearly half a million dollars more than they paid when they purchased the property in the summer of 2019, Variety reports.

Originally built in 1949, the ultra-charming farmhouse, dubbed Zuma Farms, has been fully modernized and looks like a magazine shoot is ready to commence at any moment. The interior features an open floor plan with a fully updated galley kitchen, beams and high ceilings in the main living areas, a cozy screening room with a wet bar and more, while the nearly two acres of grounds in the exclusive Malibu colony include outdoor dining and lounging areas, gardens and paths, a stable and riding arena, a detached studio and a barn-themed guest house with its own kitchen.

The private, gated property also boasts lush greenery, organic vegetable gardens, a stream and a charming walking bridge.

Variety reports that Toth and Witherspoon, who won an Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of June Carter Cash in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line in 2005, also sold their spectacular mansion in Pacific Palisades for $17 million in April of 2020.

The couple also own a historic Southern manor home in Nashville, which they bought in 2014 and completely restored. Scroll through the photos below to see inside Witherspoon's picture-perfect Malibu farm, and keep scrolling to see inside her spectacular Southern mansion.