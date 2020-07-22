Ramp Closures Coming to Lloyd Expressway this Weekend

Travelling down the Lloyd this weekend may require a bit more advanced planning depending on where you're headed as the Indiana Department of Transportation will be shutting down a few exit ramps so crews can do pavement overlays.

In press release sent Monday, INDOT says " ramps from westbound Lloyd to Martin Luther King Boulevard, the eastbound Lloyd on ramp over Heidelbach Avenue from John Street east of Main Street, and the eastbound Lloyd on ramp from John Street east of Northwest 4th Street" will all be completely closed beginning Friday, July 24th (2020) so the work can be done. They expect the closures to last through weekend and into Monday (July 27th), weather permitting.

Of course, if you find yourself driving down those stretches of the Lloyd this weekend, slow down so crews can have a reasonably safe environment to work in.

[Source: Indiana Department of Transportation]