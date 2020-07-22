G.D. Ritzy’s Announces Temporary Move to Drive-Thru Only Service

Following in the footsteps of other local businesses, Turoni's and Donut Bank, G.D. Ritzy's announced late Tuesday night they will be closing their dining rooms and switching to drive-thru service only for the foreseeable future beginning today (Wednesday, July 22nd).

In a post on their Facebook page around 9:00 p.m., the owners say that while they fortunately haven't had any employees test positive for the virus, they are making the decision to close the dining rooms to "protect them and our customers" from the spread of the virus.

I imagine this decision was not an easy one to come to. Closing off half of your revenue stream, and hoping the other one can pick up the slack I'm sure adds another level of stress to an already stressful situation. Kudos for making the call despite the fact business may take a hit for a while.

[Source: G.D. Ritzy's on Facebook]