Here’s What You Can Really Watch For Free with NBC’s Peacock App

Since I had a little, okay, a lot, of extra time on my hands this past weekend, I decided I would binge some TV. I realized the new streaming service Peacock from NBC Universal was available and free, so I had to check it out.

I'll be honest, I usually don't read the fine print before I jump into the latest apps. I mean, will I even notice the $4.99 monthly charge for another 'Free' service. If I could actually watch Peacock on my TV, it might be worth it.

Before you download the app, make sure you have a compatible TV to watch it on, unless you like to watch shows and movies on your phone or tablet.

Web Browsers: Note that Peacock will not work with an HDMI cable, so connecting a PC with your TV isn't possible.

Chrome 70+ (Windows/Mac)

Firefox 65+ (Windows/Mac)

MS Edge 40+ (Windows 10 or above)

Safari

Chrome 70+ (Windows/Mac) Firefox 65+ (Windows/Mac) MS Edge 40+ (Windows 10 or above) Safari Mobile and Tablet Devices:

Android: 6.0 or above

iOS: 11 or above

Android: 6.0 or above iOS: 11 or above Connected TVs, Game Consoles and Streaming Devices:

Android TV: Android 5.1

Apple TV: Apple TV HD (4th Generation or above) with tvOS 11 or above

Chromecast: 2nd Generation or above

LG Smart TV: LG WebOS 3.5 or above

Vizio TV: SmartCast 2.0 or 3.0 (from 2015 and newer)

Xbox One, Playstation 4

From my personal experience, I was able to get one of our TVs to stream without any issues. That is a Vizio. Unfortunately, it's our smallest screen and it's on top of the fridge. I tried multiple times, using every troubleshooting method that I could find, and our other Vizio TV doesn't work. It pulls up the Peacock logo and says 'Ready to Cast', but that's where it stays.

The most important fine print that I glossed over is the fact that this app is not available on Roku or Amazon Fire products. I was also expecting to see Seinfeld. Newman! That will actually be moving to Netflix from Hulu. Wondering about The Office? It will move from Netflix to Peacock at the end of the year.

Peacock Free Programming

With just your name and email address, you can start watching select programming on Peacock. You are not going to binge entire seasons, but rather, what they have available at the time. There are ads in the shows and movies, so keep that in mind. You are able to watch current shows the week after they debut (Once regular programming on NBC can resume).

Peacock Premium Programming

I attempted to watch a season of 'The King of Queens', and quickly realized that I would need to upgrade to the $4.99 monthly subscription. So, with this fee you'll unlock a lot more of the programming that you are likely looking for. This includes the original programming on the platform. There are still ads in this price.

Peacock Premium Plus

Surely for a 'Premium Plus' subscription at $9.99 a month, you will not have to worry about ads. Nope. I mean, you won't see as many, but NBC has the disclaimer that some programming will still have a small amount of ads.

I suppose I expected to see more actual NBC programming right away. They promise more is to come, but Disney+ has certainly spoiled me.

Source:[NBCUNIVERSAL]

Source:[Cnet]